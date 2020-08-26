Mozambique: Canal De Mocambique Newsroom Torched

25 August 2020
International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)
press release

According to local reports in the region, Canal de Mocambique offices were attacked with Molotov cocktails. It is believed they were specifically targeted because of the paper's critical reports on corruption and most recently its reports on "disputes of the fuel business" in the country.

In a statement the SNJ said this atrocious act "constitutes an attack on press freedom and freedom of expression" in Mozambique. "This action is aimed at silencing not only journalists from Canal de Mocambique, but the entire class of journalists through intimidation which constitute a violation of the constitution".

IFJ General Secretary, Anthony Bellanger, described it as a cowardly act designed to silence the newspaper because of its critical reports. "The perpetrators of this heinous crime are definitely those who feel aggrieved by the reports of the newspaper and have erroneously decided to take the law into their own hands by resorting to violence and banditry. Such deplorable acts of criminality must be condemned by all citizens as it derails democratic gains and undermines the rule of law and good governance".

The IFJ backed the SNJ in calling on the Government of Mozambique to do everything possible to ensure that the perpetrators are identified, arrested and brought to justice. The Government of Mozambique must also ensure that Canal de Mocambique are fully compensated with regards to all the equipment that they have lost as well as the office furniture and documents.

Read the original article on IFJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 International Federation of Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: IFJ

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.