Sudan: Hamdouk and Dr. Abiy Hold Joint Press Conference

25 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has expressed pleasure over the visit to Sudan by his Ethiopian counterpart, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, saying that the relations between the two countries Linked to history, culture, neighborhood and a common destiny.

Dr. Hamdouk, in the press conference, held, Tuesday, at the Friendship Hall, in the conclusion of the talks affirmed the two country's keenness to create suitable environment for realization of the regional integration, explaining that the visit comes in a time the country celebrates the first anniversary of signing the Constitutional Document.

He commended the efforts exerted by the Ethiopian Prime Minister and his Envoy in the process of achieving the Constitutional Document.

The Prime Minister said the visit was opportunity to review a number of issues of common interest including the Ethiopian Dam Project which is considered vital project for the benefit of the three countries.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, on his part, expressed pleasure over visiting Sudan a year after signing the Constitutional Document, describing his meetings with his Sudanese counterpart as fruitful covering a number of joint cooperation fields, specially, the Sudanese-Ethiopian economic integration projects and the regional peace and security issues.

He called for focusing on peace and development, affirming the two country's keenness to find solutions for the joint issues in the context of the neighborhood relations.

Dr. Abiy Ahmed announced an expected visit by Hamdouk to Ethiopia next month.

