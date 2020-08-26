Sudan: Ousted President Court Sets Next Tuesday for Responses of Prosecution and Defense

Khartoum — The private Criminal Court for the trial of ousted President Omer Al-Bashir and twenty-eight of his assistants accused of plotting the coup of the 30th of June 1989, chaired by Maulana Essam Eddin Mohamed Ibrahim at the Institute of Judicial and Legal Sciences, today heard to requests submitted by the accused defense committee.

Head of the Defense Bureau, Abdul Basit Sabdarat,, renewed the request regarding the inadequate court room , the lack of health requirements for the Corona pandemic, which exposes the accused and others to danger, indicating that the issue of the adequacy of the hall is essential and must be resolved, criticizing the chief justice's address for speeding up the court's procedures, describing it as a blatant interference in the court's procedures, he also demanded the speedy formation of the Constitutional Court, as a guarantee for achieving justice.

The court has set next Tuesday, the first of September, for the response to the defendants requests.

It is worth noting that the most prominent defendants who appeared before the court, which witnessed a crowd of lawyers, media professionals and the families of the accused, the ousted president , Dr. Awad Al-Jazz, Dr. Nafei Ali Nafei, Abdul Rahim Mohammed Hussein, Ibrahim Al-Senussi, Al-Tayeb Ibrahim Mohammed Khair, Youssef Abdul Fattah, Ibrahim Naile Idam, Suleiman Mohammed Suleiman and others.