Sudan: Al-Ta'aishi Denies News On Daglo Poisoning

The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Osman Al-Ta'aishi, the spokesman of the transitional government's delegation to the peace negotiations in Juba, has denied in a press statement this evening the circulated incorrect news on some social networking sites that talk about the poisoning of the head of the government negotiating delegation for the peace talks in Juba, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The spokesman for the transitional government's delegation for peace negotiations in Juba affirmed that the news is not true, and that the head and all members of the delegation are fine and are working without interruption to reach peace in the near future.