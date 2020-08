Juba — The First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, met today at his residence in the capital of the state of South Sudan, Juba, with Mrs. Angelina Ting, the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs of South Sudan.

The meeting has discussed a number of issues of concern to the two countries, especially the military and joint files, especially the peace file in Southern Sudan. Dagalo has described the meeting as fruitful and successful.