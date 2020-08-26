Somalia: SNA Retakes Darrusalam Village in Lower Shabelle Region

25 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Somali National Army (SNA) on Tuesday recaptured a key village in Awdhegle in lower Shabelle.

Osman Abdimalik Malim, a special forces (Danab) commander, told journalists that the Somali forces liberated Darrusalam village in the Lower Shabelle province after a military operation in the region and the military is also searching for landmine.

He added that the military operation was well planned to aim at eliminating the presence of Al-Shabaab militants in the region.

He said that the operation will continue until the group is wiped out of the region.

The capture of the town adds to several other villages liberated by the Somali military and African Union forces in the Lower Shabelle region.

The latest operation came barely less than three hours after

Recently Al-Shabab continues to occupy large parts of southern and central Somalia despite little military defeat on the ground and the group is still capable to carry out high profile attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

The Somali forces are preparing to take over full security responsibility from the withdrawing 22,000 AU soldiers.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.