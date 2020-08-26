Gambia: Justice Hassan Jallow, Halifa Sallah, , Dr Florence Mahoney , Prof Lamin E. Sanneh Are Among 100 'Most Influential Gambian Writers'

Prominent Gambian politician, Halifa Sallah; Chief Justice of The Gambia, Hassan B Jallow; columnist and author, Prof Lamin E. Sanneh, Dr Florence Mahoney and several other prominent writers are among a list of The 100 Most Influential Gambian Writers, issued by the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG) on Monday, August 24th, 2020.
According to WAG, the list ranged from three generations: the generation of Dr. Lenrie Peters to the generation of Nana Grey-Johnson and Momodou Sabally, and then the generation of Modou Lamin Kejera and Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe; who has been the first Gambian writer to be shortlisted for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize.
"In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) at a time of great disruption for the world, compounded by an unprecedented global health crisis with severe economic and social impacts", leading to the cancellation of the Dr. Lenrie Peters Memorial Awards for Gambian Literature 2020 and the Kunta Kinteh International Book Festival (KKIBF), the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG) has published the list of "The 100 Most Influential Gambian Writers," WAG statement said.
The list featured highly prolific Gambian writers and scholars who have immensely contributed to the literary development of The Gambia. Notably among those featured in the list are: Dr. Lenrie Peters, Hon. Halifa Sallah, Dr. Samba Fall, Hon. Hassan Bubacarr Jallow, Prof. Lamin E. Sanneh, Prof. Sulayman S. Nyang, Dr. Ebrima Sall, Hon. Nana Grey-Johnson, Dr. Ebrima Ceesay, Ebou Dibba, Dr. Tijan Sallah, Momodou I. Sambou, Dr. Florence Mahoney, Amie Sillah, etc.
CRITERIA
One must meet at least one of the following:
1. PUBLICATION: have published at least a book
2. CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY: have played a significant role individually to the literary/ educational development of The Gambia
3. CONTRIBUTION TO WAG: Have contributed and/ or contributing to the development of the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG).
4. INTERNATIONAL ACCLAIM: have published an internationally acclaimed work/works
Below is the full list.
The 100 Most Influential Gambian Writers are:
1. Dr Lenrie Peters
2. Ebou Dibba
3. Gabriel J. Roberts
4. Prof. Lamin E. Sanneh
5. Prof. Sulayman S. Nyang
6. Hon. Hassan Bubacar Jallow
7. Dr. Tijan Sallah
8. Hon. Halifa Sallah
9. Lady Augusta Jawara
10. Prof. Abdoulaye Saine
11. Momodou I. Sambou
12. Dr. Jeggan C. Senghore
13. Dr. Ebrima Ceesay
14. Amie Sillah
15. Fodeh Baldeh
16. Swaebou Conateh
17. Dr. Lang Fafa Dampha
18. Hassoum Ceesay Sr
19. Hon. Nana Grey-Johnson
20. Baaba Sillah
21. Dr. Ralphina D'Almeida
22 Janet Badjan-Young
23. Patience Sonko-Godwin
24. Juka Fatou Jabang
25. Dr. Florence Mahoney
26. Prof. Pierre Gomez
27. Dr. Cherno Omar Barry
28. Hassoum Ceesay
29. Hon. Demba Ali Jawo
30. Dr Bala Saho
31. Hon. Sherrif Bojang Sr
32. Sir Charles Sarr Thomas
33. Sherrif Samsudeen Sarr
34. Ramatoulie O. Othman
35. Dr. Momodou Sallah
36. Dr. Seedy Drammeh
37. Dr. Baba Galleh Jallow
38. Hon. Momodou Sabally
39. Rohey Samba
40. Sally Sady Singhateh
41 Essa S. Colley
42. Ebou Gaye
43. Nyada Yoba Baldeh
44. Hon. Dr. Mariama Khan
45. Sukai Mbye Bojang
46. Dembo Fanta Bojang
47. Yankuba Mamburay
48. Michael Hamadi Secka
49. Yaya Sillah
50. Musa Bah
51. Cherno Jatta
52. Dr. Samba Fall
53. Saikou Ceesay
54. Khadija Sise
55. Musa E. Jallow
56. Fafa Edrissa Mbaye
57. Dawda E. Faal
58. Ba Musa Trawally
59. Bakary Sidibeh
60. Dr. Ebrima Sall
61. Dr. Abdou Jeng
62. Dr. Ousman Gajigo
63. Dayo Foster
64. Dr. Jabez Ayodele Langley
65. Dr. Abdoulie Sallah
66. Saihou Camara
67. Mary Caroline Gomez
68. Cherno M Njie
69. Salifu Kujabi
70. Benjamin Roberts
71. Matilda Johnson
72. Bakary Sanyang
73. Ann Therese Ndong Jatta
74. Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe
75. Modou F. Singhateh
76. Joseph H. Joof
77. Papa Jeng
78. Cpt (Rtd) Lamin Saine
79. Mary Wadda
80. Omar Champion Cham
81. Cherno Gaye
82. Lala Touray
83. Cornelius Gomez
84. Rohey Balora
85. Momodou Jarju
86. Dr. Siga Fatima Jagne
87. William Conton
88. Ebrima B. Sawaneh
89. Famara Fofana
90. Aisha Jawara
91. Wuyeh Drammeh
92. Essa Bah
93. Talibeh Hydara
94. Latirr Carr
95. Ndey Kumba Demba
96. Alieu Bah (Immortal X)
97. Modou Lamin Kejera
98. Ismaila Saidybah
99. Omar NK Ceesay
100. Aji Ndumbeh Jobe