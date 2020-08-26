Gambia: Justice Hassan Jallow, Halifa Sallah, , Dr Florence Mahoney , Prof Lamin E. Sanneh Are Among 100 'Most Influential Gambian Writers'

Prominent Gambian politician, Halifa Sallah; Chief Justice of The Gambia, Hassan B Jallow; columnist and author, Prof Lamin E. Sanneh, Dr Florence Mahoney and several other prominent writers are among a list of The 100 Most Influential Gambian Writers, issued by the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG) on Monday, August 24th, 2020.

According to WAG, the list ranged from three generations: the generation of Dr. Lenrie Peters to the generation of Nana Grey-Johnson and Momodou Sabally, and then the generation of Modou Lamin Kejera and Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe; who has been the first Gambian writer to be shortlisted for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize.

"In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) at a time of great disruption for the world, compounded by an unprecedented global health crisis with severe economic and social impacts", leading to the cancellation of the Dr. Lenrie Peters Memorial Awards for Gambian Literature 2020 and the Kunta Kinteh International Book Festival (KKIBF), the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG) has published the list of "The 100 Most Influential Gambian Writers," WAG statement said.

The list featured highly prolific Gambian writers and scholars who have immensely contributed to the literary development of The Gambia. Notably among those featured in the list are: Dr. Lenrie Peters, Hon. Halifa Sallah, Dr. Samba Fall, Hon. Hassan Bubacarr Jallow, Prof. Lamin E. Sanneh, Prof. Sulayman S. Nyang, Dr. Ebrima Sall, Hon. Nana Grey-Johnson, Dr. Ebrima Ceesay, Ebou Dibba, Dr. Tijan Sallah, Momodou I. Sambou, Dr. Florence Mahoney, Amie Sillah, etc.

CRITERIA

One must meet at least one of the following:

1. PUBLICATION: have published at least a book

2. CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY: have played a significant role individually to the literary/ educational development of The Gambia

3. CONTRIBUTION TO WAG: Have contributed and/ or contributing to the development of the Writers Association of The Gambia (WAG).

4. INTERNATIONAL ACCLAIM: have published an internationally acclaimed work/works

Below is the full list.

The 100 Most Influential Gambian Writers are:

1. Dr Lenrie Peters

2. Ebou Dibba

3. Gabriel J. Roberts

4. Prof. Lamin E. Sanneh

5. Prof. Sulayman S. Nyang

6. Hon. Hassan Bubacar Jallow

7. Dr. Tijan Sallah

8. Hon. Halifa Sallah

9. Lady Augusta Jawara

10. Prof. Abdoulaye Saine

11. Momodou I. Sambou

12. Dr. Jeggan C. Senghore

13. Dr. Ebrima Ceesay

14. Amie Sillah

15. Fodeh Baldeh

16. Swaebou Conateh

17. Dr. Lang Fafa Dampha

18. Hassoum Ceesay Sr

19. Hon. Nana Grey-Johnson

20. Baaba Sillah

21. Dr. Ralphina D'Almeida

22 Janet Badjan-Young

23. Patience Sonko-Godwin

24. Juka Fatou Jabang

25. Dr. Florence Mahoney

26. Prof. Pierre Gomez

27. Dr. Cherno Omar Barry

28. Hassoum Ceesay

29. Hon. Demba Ali Jawo

30. Dr Bala Saho

31. Hon. Sherrif Bojang Sr

32. Sir Charles Sarr Thomas

33. Sherrif Samsudeen Sarr

34. Ramatoulie O. Othman

35. Dr. Momodou Sallah

36. Dr. Seedy Drammeh

37. Dr. Baba Galleh Jallow

38. Hon. Momodou Sabally

39. Rohey Samba

40. Sally Sady Singhateh

41 Essa S. Colley

42. Ebou Gaye

43. Nyada Yoba Baldeh

44. Hon. Dr. Mariama Khan

45. Sukai Mbye Bojang

46. Dembo Fanta Bojang

47. Yankuba Mamburay

48. Michael Hamadi Secka

49. Yaya Sillah

50. Musa Bah

51. Cherno Jatta

52. Dr. Samba Fall

53. Saikou Ceesay

54. Khadija Sise

55. Musa E. Jallow

56. Fafa Edrissa Mbaye

57. Dawda E. Faal

58. Ba Musa Trawally

59. Bakary Sidibeh

60. Dr. Ebrima Sall

61. Dr. Abdou Jeng

62. Dr. Ousman Gajigo

63. Dayo Foster

64. Dr. Jabez Ayodele Langley

65. Dr. Abdoulie Sallah

66. Saihou Camara

67. Mary Caroline Gomez

68. Cherno M Njie

69. Salifu Kujabi

70. Benjamin Roberts

71. Matilda Johnson

72. Bakary Sanyang

73. Ann Therese Ndong Jatta

74. Modou Lamin Age-Almusaf Sowe

75. Modou F. Singhateh

76. Joseph H. Joof

77. Papa Jeng

78. Cpt (Rtd) Lamin Saine

79. Mary Wadda

80. Omar Champion Cham

81. Cherno Gaye

82. Lala Touray

83. Cornelius Gomez

84. Rohey Balora

85. Momodou Jarju

86. Dr. Siga Fatima Jagne

87. William Conton

88. Ebrima B. Sawaneh

89. Famara Fofana

90. Aisha Jawara

91. Wuyeh Drammeh

92. Essa Bah

93. Talibeh Hydara

94. Latirr Carr

95. Ndey Kumba Demba

96. Alieu Bah (Immortal X)

97. Modou Lamin Kejera

98. Ismaila Saidybah

99. Omar NK Ceesay

100. Aji Ndumbeh Jobe