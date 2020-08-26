Gambia: Request for Expressions of Interest for Asbsetos Survey of Health Facilities

25 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Ministry of Health has applied for financing from the World Bank and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of the grant for the renovation of selected hospitals. The Ministry of Health invites eligible consultant architects, engineers or surveyors to indicate their interest in undertaking a survey of selected health facilities in the Gambia in order to establish whether any asbestos products are present in the buildings.

Interested consultants should provide information demonstrating that they have the relevant experience along with contact information (e-mail address and telephone number).

Expressions of interest are to be submitted by email to [email protected] by Friday August 28, [email protected] 12: 00PM Gambian Time

Mr. Muhamadou Lamin Jaiteh

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Health

