Sudanese Appointed Chairperson of UN Advisory Group

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudanese climate activist Nisreen Elsaim has been appointed by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres as chairperson of his Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.

Guterres launched the Group on July 28 naming seven young people, aged between 18 and 28, to join him as youth advisors on climate change.

He said in a video message "We have seen young people on the front lines of climate action, showing us what bold leadership looks like. From school strikes to demonstrations to new innovations, we have seen the power of young people to create change.

We need to build on this momentum. That is why I am launching my Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change today to provide perspectives, ideas and solutions that will help us scale up climate action."

Nisreen is a graduate of the Faculty of Sciences, University of Khartoum. She developed interest in environment questions since her first year in college. Two years later she focused on climatic changes in general and the impact on the Sudan, her homeland, in particular.

In a statement she pointed out that her growing fondness of political and diplomatic sciences and how they are used in the world led her to a field of knowledge called Science Diplomacy which deals with how to use science as an approach for making better decisions and policies for the whole world.

Nisreen is now the president of the Sudan Youth for Climate Change. Nominated by the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) she became last year a UN Youth Climate Envoy

She was elected along with six youth for the UN post from among more than 200 competitors, hailing from 60 regional and international organizations.