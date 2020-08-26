Sudan: Prime Minister Hamdok Confers With U.S Secretary of State Pompeo

2 August 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, on Tuesday, conferred with the visiting American secretary of the state Michael Pompeo who is currently on a Middle East tour that included the Sudan.

Prime Minister Hamdok has described his meeting with Secretary Pompeo as "great meeting".

"We had direct and transparent conversation regarding delisting Sudan of States Sponsors of International Terrorism, bilateral relations and US government support to the Civilian led Transitional Government in the Sudan."

The Prime Minister said he continues to "look forward to positive tangible steps in supporting the glorious Sudanese revolution".

The visiting American official, Pompeo, then called on the head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, LT Gen. Abdul Fatah al Burhan to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern.

Pompeo is the highest American official to visit the Sudan since the overthrowing of Omar Bashir's dictatorial government a year ago.

