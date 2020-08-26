Nigeria: Kwara Utd to Challenge for Continental Ticket

Kwara United have set up protocols to work out adequate compliance with the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Club Licensing regulations for the 2020/21 season.

The Ilorin-based club also seem to be working to exorcise their indifferent form of last season that saw them struggle all through and only retained their place in the NPFL topflight as a result of the abrupt ending of the season.

Club Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye told www.npfl.ngthat the management he leads has been striving to navigate through the challenges of the novel Covid-19 pandemic with a view to make a solid start to the new season.

According to Titiloye, the club would have been more active in the pre-season preparations and noted that as it is not peculiar to Kwara United, they have been weathering it out.

Significantly, Kwara United ranks among clubs that have made solid plans to scale club licensing certification.

"We have made good progress by inaugurating two committees, namely, the Medical/Infrastructure Committee and the Finance Committee", the Kwara Utd boss delightedly disclosed and added, "the Financial Committee has concluded its work and made recommendations that has been acted upon".

He explained that towards implementing the recommendation to meet Financial Requirements of the Club Licensing Regulation, "Management has written to the Executive Governor to approve the release of the 2020 budgetary provision for the outstanding Contract Fees for Players and Officials which is being expected in the days ahead".

Titiloye insisted that at Kwara United, the health and safety of the players is prioritized hence the move to also set up the Medical/Infrastructural Committee saddled with the task of examining existing medical facilities and develop a manual to provide the best medicare to the Players including the best examinations and observations in line with the COVID-19 protocols".

He said the committee is also taking inventory of the stadium facilities and other mandatory infrastructure outlined to meet the Licensing specifications for safety of fans and teams.

Reviewing the club's performance last season, Titiloye recalled that they played in four pre-season tournaments, in Ilorin, Asaba, Ijebu-Ode and Kano state.

In his words, "that gave us some leverage in having our players adequately tested, while we also had the opportunity of picking some during the pre-season matches.

"But that system will not be adopted this time because of the pandemic and the measures put in place to check it, as well as the tentative time picked for the commencement of the 2020/2021 NPFL season".

Interestingly, that preseason program couldn't stop the club gasping for survival last season and Titiloye says there's a new strategy in place to compete for a continental ticket this term.

"As a Professional Club, we are not making a wholesome change in the playing personnel but we are fortifying areas where there have been noticeable deficiencies".

To this end, the Afonja Warriors have been very visibly busy in the transfer platform recruiting established players, some of who have been part of the club's past.

From Niger Tornadoes, there have been center back, Bamidele Ayodeji and midfielder, Afeez Nosiru. There are also Murtala Oriyomi, a left back and forward, Adeniji Kabiru from MFM.

Former Super Eagles and Enyimba goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba has linked up with the Ilorin club from Israeli side, Hapoel.

Others are, midfielder, Jide Fatokun who joins from Sunshine Stars, Bashiru Monsuru of Nasarawa United and Michael Ohanu, a catch from Akwa United.