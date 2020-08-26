Sudan PM, FFC Meet Ahead of Diplomatic Visits

Khartoum — Sudanese Prime Minister and the Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) held a joint meeting yesterday to discuss the scheduled visits of the Ethiopian Prime Minister, the US Secretary of State today and the scheduled visit by the Saudi Foreign Minister.

PM Abdallah Hamdok and the FFC leaders said in a press statement yesterday evening that they consider the visits "a step on the way to building balanced foreign relations".

The meeting stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue with the United States on joint relations, removing Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, and lifting the sanctions that deprive Sudan of its international entitlements.

Normalisation with Israel is not one of the issues of the transitional period governed by the Constitutional Document. The meeting affirmed the right of the Palestinian people to their lands and the right to a free and decent life.

According to the statement, the meeting stressed Sudan's position on the Renaissance Dam, relations with sisterly Ethiopia, and the implementation of previous agreements on borders.

It further emphasised the importance of joint relations with Saudi Arabia, which "is witnessing a remarkable development that supports common interests".

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived on an official visit to the country, in the first visit by a US Secretary of State to Sudan since 2004.

It is expected that the US Secretary of State will hold talks with the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, and Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

According to informed sources, the talks with Pompeo will focus on ways of America's support of democratic transition in Sudan and the relations with Israel.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will arrive in Khartoum today, on a one-day visit to the country.

The new Ethiopian ambassador to Khartoum, Yibtalal Amero, said after presenting his credentials to the Sovereign Council at the Republican Palace in Khartoum yesterday that Abiy Ahmed will discuss bilateral relations between the two countries with the Sudanese leaders.

