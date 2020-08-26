Nigeria: Military Kills 15 ISWAP Leaders , Arrests 157 Illegal Miners

26 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin, Tarkaa David, Umar Mohammed

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed 15 key leaders and several of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements operating in the Island settlements of the Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.

The coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said the feat was recorded on 24 August 2020, in massive simultaneous air strikes executed under the subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM at Kirta Wulgo and Sabon Tumbun.

He said the missions were conducted following credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) report, indicating that some ISWAP leaders and fighters had relocated to Sabon Tumbun due to the impact of the recent air strikes at the nearby Island settlement of Tumbuma Baba.

He said the intelligence also revealed that up to 15 high ranking ISWAP Commanders along with scores of their fighters were harboured at Kirta Wulgo, which serves as administrative headquarters and training camp for ISWAP.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity of the Nigerian Army has arrested about 157 illegal miners and bandit collaborators, and killed two bandits in its ongoing onslaught against bandits and kidnappers in the Northwest.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the Nigerian Army Super Camp IV in Faskari, the acting director, Defence Media Operations, Defence headquarters Abuja, Brig. General Bernard Onyeuko said the operation is aimed at eradicating banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes in the Northwest region.

Onyeuko said on 23th August, the troops raided an illegal mining site which also served as bandits hideout located along Gadan Zaima - Zuru Road in Bukuyyum local government area of Zamfara.

