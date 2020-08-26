Zimbabwe: 87 Mine Workers Test Covid-19 Positive

26 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

At least 87 mine employees have tested Covid-19 positive across the country, workers' representatives have confirmed.

The Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) general secretary, Justice Chinhema said there was, therefore, a need for intervention to curb the spread of the pandemic in mines.

Statistics from ZDAMWU indicate that 51 miners at Unki Mine in Shurugwi, Midlands, tested Covid-19 positive, 30 at How Mine, five at the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) and one miner at the Hwange Colliery Company.

"Most mines have not done any compulsory Covid-19 tests and are relying on temperature checks contrary to the provisions of the law which stipulates that employees shall undergo compulsory Covid-19 testing," Chinhema said.

The situation according to the trade unionist is worse at Chinese owned mines.

"Chinese owned mining operations do not observe or respect the law. They don't provide adequate basic PPEs (personal protective equipment) to their workers, no proper ablution facilities and safe water, poor accommodation and staying, and workers are provided with poor quality face masks made of foil paper," he said.

He further explained that the Covid-19 situation was also worse for miners in small-scale mining operations.

"Small-scale mining operations and artisanal mining are a serious risk to communities and the country at large. There is no control on the movement of people from one area to another, one mine to another, no record keeping of any visitors, clients or customers, no provision of PPEs, safe water, ablution facilities, no social distancing at all and they stay in crowded makeshift accommodation," he said.

"Due to the limited presence of the law enforcement agents in the areas operated by small-scale miners, people tend to carry out unregulated business and activities for example vendors who sell groceries and other wares leading to overcrowding in these areas.

"These activities are common and rampant in Matabeleland South making this province an epicentre of the virus in the mining industry. The other most affected areas are; Filabusi, Silobela, Shurugwi, Mutoko, and Kadoma.

"This is due to a combination of factors which range from being near borders where returnees were reportedly sneaking into the country using undesignated places, lack of adequate information on Covid-19, ignorance, and lack of resources to combat the pandemic by employers," he said.

To curb the spread of Covid-19 in mining communities, Chinhema called for the temporary closure of all mines.

"Mine owners must temporally shut down for a period of 1-2 weeks to allow compulsory testing of mine workers and families of such workers who stay in mine compounds," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.