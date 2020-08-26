Zimbabwe: Business Picks Up for Hoteliers

The tourism and hospitality sectors are already recording considerable demand for products, barely two months after the Government allowed them to carefully and safely resume limited operations.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, told the media on June 30 that Cabinet had granted requests by the tourism and hospitality sectors for variations of operating conditions in respect of restaurant operators, and to reopen safari operators for local hunting and national parks.

Some hotels started accepting guests in May after closing completely from April as a precaution due to rising Covid-19 cases.

But the burden of maintaining top-notch hygienic standards to create a conducive environment for patrons is real, as witnessed by The Herald news crew that stayed at African Sun's Great Zimbabwe Hotel in Masvingo on its way to Bubi, Matabeleland South Province, recently to cover the commissioning by President Mnangagwa of 32,2km of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway.

On arrival at the main gate, security personnel screened for temperature and hand-sanitised the team, while further sanitising of hands took place at the reception.

A pen used to fill in required details after paying for a room is sanitised and the guest is allowed to take it away.

Similarly, the key for the room is handed over while covered by a wipe while every guest room is disinfected after every departure and all linen is changed.

Great Zimbabwe Hotel general manager Mr Kuziva Mupfigo, said they had no choice except to try their best to significantly reduce the possibility of guests contracting Covid-19.

"Please allow me to restate that Covid-19 is real and we all have a responsibility to ourselves and society at large to do the best we can to curb its spread," said Mr Mupfigo.

"When it comes to disinfecting rooms, for us, it is not about the cost, it is about creating a clean environment where our guests are comfortable staying in, and can have confidence in our ability to create and maintain a hygienic infection-free environment.

"The hotel, through a reputable professional cleaning company, did an extensive disinfection of all guest-rooms, public areas and grounds and gardens prior to reopening.

"The clean environment is maintained through systematic protocols of sanitisation. Every guest-room is disinfected after every departure. After departure the rooms are stripped of all linen and supplies, and fresh supplies are provided for an incoming customer."

Mr Mupfigo says the huge costs associated with maintaining a safe environment will not price out locals who do not have deeper pockets at this stage.

The reopening of the tourism and hospitality sectors presently targets local tourists in the absence of international passenger flights as a precaution against Covid-19.

But Mr Mupfigo said the value added tax exemption on accommodation for Zimbabweans has minimised costs, and players do not "need to increase the selling price for rooms" for local guests to afford the price.

He explained that business was slow at the beginning in May, since people were unsure of what to expect from the hotels.

"However, once the market experienced and observed the systems we have implemented, business started picking up. On the other hand, the recent spike in the infected cases especially in Harare and Bulawayo, has resulted in demand being subdued a bit.

"This presents us with opportunities to continue retraining our staff and implementing more Covid-19 prevention protocols as we await hosting even more guests," said Mr Mupfigo.

Since September last year, Great Zimbabwe Hotel has been refurbishing its facilities including the guest rooms, conference centre and introduced a new product, the camp-site.

Works done in guest-rooms included stripping the bathrooms and refurbishing them with a new wall and floor tiles, shower and shower screens and a change of all the plumbing fittings.

New bedroom furniture, beds and bed linen, chairs and luggage racks were also added on.

Added Mr Mupfigo: "We introduced the glamping concept as a new feature and a first in Masvingo. This luxurious camping is different from the standard camping. While in our glamping tents, you get to enjoy other hotel luxuries like, use of the restaurant and bars, swimming pool, wi-fi access, braai facilities set-up at the camping site, access to hot showers at your bathing facilities."

Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe president, Mr Clive Chinwada's mobile could not be reached for comment while he had not responded to questions sent through WhatsApp.