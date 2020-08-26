Sudan: Abiy Ahmed Concludes Sudan Visit

25 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed and the accompanied delegation concluded, on Tuesday, a one-day official visit to Sudan.

He was seen off, at the airport, by the Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamduk, a number of Ministers, government senior officials and diplomats accredited to k Khartoum.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister and his Sudanese counterpart Dr. Hamdouk Co-chaired joint talks dealing with strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The two governments renewed mutual support to each other in their efforts to realize and strengthen peace, stability and democracy in the two countries.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.