Sudan: Abiy Ahmed Concludes Sudan Visit

Khartoum — Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed and the accompanied delegation concluded, on Tuesday, a one-day official visit to Sudan.

He was seen off, at the airport, by the Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamduk, a number of Ministers, government senior officials and diplomats accredited to k Khartoum.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister and his Sudanese counterpart Dr. Hamdouk Co-chaired joint talks dealing with strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The two governments renewed mutual support to each other in their efforts to realize and strengthen peace, stability and democracy in the two countries.