Nigeria: Zamfara Governor Seeks Buhari's Help On Illegal Mining

26 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle has sought the assistance of President Muhammadu Buhari on how best to tackle the menace of illegal mining in the state.

This is even as he dismissed calls for the sack of service chiefs, saying the sack would not end the insecurity bedeviling the nation.

The governor spoke to State House correspondents after he presented some gold bars and other precious stones mined in his state to President Buhari .

According to him "I came to brief him about the so many issues that is worrying my state particularly the issue of illegal mining that is taking

place everyday; like three days ago, we had exposure of large deposit of gold in our state while the locals are trooping in thousands to do illegal mining".

"So, I came to seek his advice on how best we are going to tackle the issue of illegal mining which we discussed and he gave me all the support and in a few days, people of Zamfara will see a lot of changes especially in the mining sector."

He also specifically called for the strengthening of local miners in the state so as to enable them benefit from the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) programme of the federal government.

Matawalle also attributed influx of guns in the state to foreigners who use arms to pay for mineral deposits in the state.

He also disclosed that to break the cycle, the state government was buying minerals from the locals to boost the local economy, assuring that within two to three months, the state will go into full-scale mining.

