South Africa: Access to Justice for Victims and Survivors of Sexual Violence Remains Elusive

26 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

It's been a year since 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered at a Cape Town post office. But civil society activists say slow progress has been made to improve the criminal justice system's response to gender-based violence and femicide despite the government's 'rapid' interventions.

Uyinene Mrwetyana was brutally killed by former Clareinch post office employee Luyanda Botha on 24 August 2019. Her body was dumped and set alight in a field in Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha. Botha is now serving three life sentences in prison and is not eligible for parole for 25 years.

After her horrific death shook the nation, Mrwetyana became the poster child for rising levels of gender-based violence (GBV), and a wave of protests ensued, culminating in a R1.6-billion Emergency Response Action Plan on Gender-based Violence and Femicide (ERAP), the report on which was made public on 30 April.

The outside of the Claremont Post Office in Cape Town was covered with flowers and messages on 24 August 2020, where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was brutally raped and murdered a year ago. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

"It was clear that after Uyinene happened, another speech from the president was just not going to cut it....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

