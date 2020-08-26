South Africa: The Government Risks Tehuis Hostel Becoming the Next Glebelands - Part 1

analysis

At the Tehuis hostel in Umlazi, Durban, existing tensions combined with what appears to be systemic corruption within Transnet's administration now show all the signs of devolving into a crisis similar to what went down at nearby Glebelands hostel. The government is aware, the police are aware, the ANC is aware, but little is being done.

A storm is brewing at Tehuis hostel, similar to the carnage that decimated nearby Glebelands hostel, left more than 130 dead since 2014, caused widespread community displacement, dispossession and trauma, and whose hitmen contributed to the province's rising number of political killings.

Testimonies at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into KZN's political killings revealed that, from as far back as 2009, the government, the police and provincial leaders were aware of conditions that led to Glebelands' meltdown, but did nothing until it was too late. Local community leaders are now doing their best to stop a similar catastrophe from developing at Tehuis. But, as with Glebelands, it seems powerful political interests are being put before the lives of the community.

Ward 78 protests on 20, 21 and 22 July targeted government buildings and vehicles when community frustration at more than a decade of failed...