Zimbabwe: Zimra Refines Cargo Clearance System

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has reviewed the commercial cargo clearance system to enhance regional and international trade at the same time minimising the interface between customs officers and the authority's clients.

The move to limit interface is understood to be primed to reduce new Covid-19 infections within Zimra and also to cut on rent-seeking activities that have been delaying the movement of goods across borders.

The Herald Finance and Business understands that the revenue authority is rolling out a number of measures as part of adapting to the new normal brought about as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the enforcement of the pre-clearance system where goods are declared and processed before reaching the port of entry, the organisation has also computerised the processing of release orders, which allows commercial trucks to leave or enter the country via various ports of entry.

At least 30 customs officers have tested positive for Covid-19 at Beitbridge border post alone and Zimra says it will continue to transform its operations in line with emerging trends.

Zimra's acting head for technical services -- customs, Mr Jephat Mujuru, has since written to all associations representing freight forwarders on the latest move on release orders.

The clearing agents are now required to print the release orders and take them to the border to initiate exit and entry processes once Zimra is done with all the processes at the Documents Processing Centres (DPC).

"With effect from August 17, clearing agents will be given access rights to release and print release orders after their entries have been assessed by Zimra in the Ayscuda World (Automated System for Customs Data)," said Mr Mujuru.

"The new development is meant to improve the turnaround time for bills of entry (documents used to clear commercial goods) and eliminate unnecessary direct contact between Zimra officers and clients in this coronavirus environment. Clearing agents should not submit their printed bills of entries and attachments to Zimra offices for the printing of release orders and stamping. The checking of the documents will be done online.

"They, however, need to bring the release order and relevant documents for trucks to be released".

He said the new order will minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19 infections and improve turnaround time on bills of entries at the same time reducing the cost of doing business. Prior to the latest development, clearing agents had to first report a cargo road manifest, lodge documents at the DPS checks counter for verifications, obtaining release orders and stamping (a process which would take anything between 8 and 24 hours).

It is alleged that there was too much rent-seeking activities with clearing agents/ importers and exporters having to bribe Zimra officers with US$20 to speed up the verification processes after which they clearing agents would take the documents to manifest control desk for release and obtaining exit numbers (commonly known as X Number) and then initiate the exit processes. The current set up has seen the movement of cargo improving since checkpoints have been minimised.

South Africa is implementing a similar system that is more digital and has few physical checkpoints. Thorough checks are done online and the final anti-smuggling exit point.

The Shipping and Freight Forwarding Association of Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Mr Joseph Musariri said: "To us, this is a very positive and welcome development. We expect further improvements in non-human interactions".