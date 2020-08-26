South Africa: SA Needs an Independent Anti-Corruption Agency, Says Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

analysis

At a webinar on Tuesday 25 August, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi suggested that an independent anti-corruption agency with the power to investigate and arrest suspects, should be established. Thuli Madonsela said that corruption ruined lives and should be classified as a human rights violation.

"Corruption is a threat to our rights; corruption is a threat to the democratic project. Corruption diverts funds meant for the poor to the rich," said advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution's (Casac) webinar on Tuesday. Ngcukaitobi said that the country needs an independent anti-corruption agency that will be able to investigate and arrest suspects.

The webinar examined the options for a new anti-corruption agency. Thuli Madonsela, the chair of Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, suggested adopting Singapore's anti-corruption model which is based on meritocracy, pragmatism and honesty. "These [elements] are the anchors of democracy. Meritocracy ensures that the right person gets the job. Pragmatism is about efficiency, transparency and good governance. Obviously, honesty is important because corruption thrives because of dishonesty," said Madonsela.

"If you give a tender to someone who gives you a laptop, a phone or cash, that's corruption," said Madonsela.

Madonsela used the example of...