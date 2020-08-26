South Africa: SA Needs an Independent Anti-Corruption Agency, Says Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

26 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

At a webinar on Tuesday 25 August, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi suggested that an independent anti-corruption agency with the power to investigate and arrest suspects, should be established. Thuli Madonsela said that corruption ruined lives and should be classified as a human rights violation.

"Corruption is a threat to our rights; corruption is a threat to the democratic project. Corruption diverts funds meant for the poor to the rich," said advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution's (Casac) webinar on Tuesday. Ngcukaitobi said that the country needs an independent anti-corruption agency that will be able to investigate and arrest suspects.

The webinar examined the options for a new anti-corruption agency. Thuli Madonsela, the chair of Social Justice at Stellenbosch University, suggested adopting Singapore's anti-corruption model which is based on meritocracy, pragmatism and honesty. "These [elements] are the anchors of democracy. Meritocracy ensures that the right person gets the job. Pragmatism is about efficiency, transparency and good governance. Obviously, honesty is important because corruption thrives because of dishonesty," said Madonsela.

"If you give a tender to someone who gives you a laptop, a phone or cash, that's corruption," said Madonsela.

Madonsela used the example of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.