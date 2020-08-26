South Africa: Marikana Massacre - the Devastating Impact of the Narrative Painted By Business, Police and the State

26 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Khuselwa Dyantyi and Thato Masiangoako

Marikana is one of the deadliest manifestations of the collusion between business and the state in post-1994 South Africa and is the worst example of the decline in the state of South African public order policing.

Eight years after the Marikana massacre, the narrative painted by Lonmin's management, police leadership and the state about the striking mineworkers continues to have a damaging impact on justice and healing for the victims and their families. The characterisation of the striking mineworkers as irrational, violent and unreasonable delegitimised their strike in 2012. This narrative continues to shape how the deadly force used by the police to end the strike is understood and (un)accounted for.

We have since learnt how Lonmin continuously refused to engage the striking mineworkers from as early as 9 August when the miners decided to down tools to demand a wage increase and better living conditions. In the vacuum created by this refusal to engage, the police became a buffer between the striking employees and their employer, which ultimately culminated in the events of 16 August.

Each year in August many rightly express their outrage and disappointment at the government's failure to meaningfully make things right with the victims and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.