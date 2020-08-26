South Africa: Marikana Massacre - the Devastating Impact of the Narrative Painted By Business, Police and the State

analysis

Marikana is one of the deadliest manifestations of the collusion between business and the state in post-1994 South Africa and is the worst example of the decline in the state of South African public order policing.

Eight years after the Marikana massacre, the narrative painted by Lonmin's management, police leadership and the state about the striking mineworkers continues to have a damaging impact on justice and healing for the victims and their families. The characterisation of the striking mineworkers as irrational, violent and unreasonable delegitimised their strike in 2012. This narrative continues to shape how the deadly force used by the police to end the strike is understood and (un)accounted for.

We have since learnt how Lonmin continuously refused to engage the striking mineworkers from as early as 9 August when the miners decided to down tools to demand a wage increase and better living conditions. In the vacuum created by this refusal to engage, the police became a buffer between the striking employees and their employer, which ultimately culminated in the events of 16 August.

Each year in August many rightly express their outrage and disappointment at the government's failure to meaningfully make things right with the victims and...