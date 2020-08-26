Zimbabwe: ZB Taps Into Diaspora Market With Ketso

26 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

ZB Financial Holdings has launched a global customer service hub called #ZBHelloWorld that seeks to offer financial solutions to the group's clientele.

ZBHelloWorld is a three-fold campaign that was virtually launched last Friday and it includes the Diaspora Service Hub -- Kesto, Visa Card and the ZB Customer Service Promise.

ZB Financial Holdings Group chief executive Ron Mutandagayi said; "ZB has managed to provide a first of its kind global financial solution, Kesto, targeted at Zimbabweans living in the diaspora.

"Kesto offers tailor-made solutions to each individual through a carefully selected partner network.

"So, if you are a Zimbabwean living in the diaspora and looking to send money home, build your dream house, invest in Zimbabwe, purchase and deliver groceries to your loved ones, Kesto is there for you. Based on research into our customers' needs and the reason they transact, ZB has gone beyond simply offering to open a bank account, provide loan facilities or finance projects but has invested in building a service hub with strategic partners."

Kesto therefore allows Zimbabweans living in the diaspora to access tailor-made financial solutions that range from remittances, investments, insurance, leisure and lifestyle.

Customers are assigned relationship managers that help them achieve their goals through selected partners, thereby ensuring professionalism and guaranteed quality services.

"In addition to Kesto, I am pleased to announce that ZB is now issuing prepaid, business and debit Visa cards that are currently available in ZB branches country-wide. The launch of the Visa card comes at a time when our customers are looking to make international payments online from the comfort of their homes in the new normal." Mr Mutangagayi.

ZB has three types of cards that are Visa-enabled; namely the debit card that can be linked to a nostro account, a business card issued to companies, and the prepaid card for individuals.

"Anyone including non-ZB customers, can apply to get a prepaid Visa card.

"You do not need to be a ZB customer and you can get this card for your children studying out of the country for their monthly financial obligations and other financial requirements.

ZB also launched its customer promise during the virtual meeting.

"Our customers come first, this is why we have invested heavily in making sure that the customer experience at ZB is world-class and seamless, through all our customer touch-points.

"We have started rolling out our new look branches that have self-service areas. To support our customers, we have commissioned our state of the art contact centre that is Omni-channel and available 24 hours seven days a week, holidays included," said Shadowsight Chiganze, ZB's head of group corporate services.

ZB's contact centre has been launched at a time when there is a drive for customers to use digital channels not only to transact but also to interact with the bank in the event that they need assistance or product information.

