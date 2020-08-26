Kenya: Government Releases School Funds but Board Teachers to Wait

The government has finally released the long-awaited school funds. However, thousands of broke board teachers will continue to suffer for some time.

Also left in dire straits are thousands of primary schools, their suppliers and workers as the cash released Tuesday only covers free secondary education.

"The Ministry of Education has released free-day secondary education funds at a capitation rate of Sh5,151 per student," reads a circular by Education PS Belio Kipsang'.

According to Dr Kipsang', the funds should be used to maintain and improve school infrastructure, pay non-teaching staff, cover administration costs and National Health Insurance Fund Eduafya funds.

The schools will receive Sh500 for maintenance and improvement of infrastructure per student, Sh3,226 for personal emoluments and administrative costs per learner, and Sh675 for Eduafya programme per student.

The ministry has also allocated Sh750 per student for salaries of teachers employed by the boards of management (BoM), but the funds will be retained until data submitted by principals is verified.

The BoM teachers will only receive a five-month pay starting August to December, with each earning Sh10,000 per month.

This means that the teaching staff will not receive salaries for May, June and July.

Dr Kipsang' said the funds will only be paid to teachers who worked as at March 15, 2020.

"Payment should be made monthly, not in advance," said the PS.

But several headteachers who spoke to the Nation lamented that the funds released for infrastructure are not enough to prepare schools for reopening.