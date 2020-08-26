Zimbabwe: Patson Dzamara Has Died

Nelson Chamisa/Twitter
MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa's tweet on the passing of Patson Dzamara.
26 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Human Rights activist Patson Dzamara has died, several sources have confirmed.

Dzamara, brother to missing journalist and activist, Itai Dzamara died early this morning ahead of his scheduled cancer operation.

“It is with profound sadness to advise you that Dr. Patson Dzamara has passed on this morning ahead of his scheduled cancer operation. Thanks to all those that had been contributing to the fund where over US$14 000 had already been raised. I am personally devasted,” said Nigel Chanakira.

“I’m devastated. Just received bad news from the Dzamaras. The young Dr. Patson Dzamara gone too soon. This has been a terrible 2020!” MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

