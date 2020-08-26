Tanzania: Govt to Set Seaweed, Sardines Safety Standards

26 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE government is planning to introduce safety and standard mark for seaweed and sardines as a move to expand its market share and reliability within and outside the country.

That was said by the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Rashid Tamatamah, while opening a stakeholders meeting on the matter in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Dr Tamatamah said the initiative will help to strengthen and expand the market base for seaweed and sardine products within and outside the country.

"The move has been driven by the fact that the sea products have for many years failed to compete in the international market for not having the standard mark leading to unreliable market. It is important that the standard mark is introduced for traders involved benefit from the widespread market internally and internationally," said Dr Tamatamah.

The PS noted that up to 3000 people in the Coastal regions are engaged in sardine fishing and seaweed farming placed two as crucial activities in boosting the economy of the country.

He went on to reveal that in the year 2019/20 up to 1449 tonnes of seaweed was cultivated among which 10 per cent has been used domestically and 90 per cent exported in countries including China, USA, UK, Denmark and France.

According to him, the 10 per cent was in the production of various products including soaps, hinting that Zanzibar alone produces about 35,000 tonnes making it the second export product in the country.

The PS observed that the ministry in collaboration with the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) have managed to prepare two standard marks TBS/AFDC 23 for sardine flour and TBS/AFDC (5714) for dry seaweed.

A seaweed farmer, Machao Jingalao from Bagamoyo acknowledged the government move which aims to help realize the country's industrialization drive.

Jingalao requested the government to further strengthen sardine and seaweed farming, noting that proper supervision will boost revenue and uplift the economy of the country and its people.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.