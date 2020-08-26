Tanzania: Gymkhana Shine As Cricket League Resumes

AFTER the Advanced Players League had completed, the Kazim Nasser Memorial League T50 league for Division A and Tanzania Cricket Academy (TCA) Development League resumed this week with Dar Gymkhana shining in the opener.

It was in Division A where Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club beat Caravans by 30 runs in the 50 overs match staged at Gymkhana oval in Dar es Salaam with Vishal Patel grabbing a man of the match title.

From the results, Dar Gymkhana now commands the league run after winning all three games they have played.

They have stamped six points with a net run rate of 2.34.

Their opponents Caravans are second from the bottom after winning only one game and collected two points with 0.02 net run rate.

On the second place are Striker A, who have collected four points after securing two wins and losing one game with -0.33 net run rate.

Aces are placed third tied in points with Aga Khan Sports Club Cricket Team (AKSC). Both teams have collected two points after securing one win similar to Caravans.

Aces are placed slightly above due to superior net run rate as they have collected 0.60 while AKSC have 0.17.

General Petroleum are pointless at the bottom of the table after losing all three games they played with a net run rate.

In another development, Tanzania Cricket Academy (TCA) Development League resumed yesterday and Lions Academy beat TCA Academy by 178 runs in a match staged at Leaders Club ground in Dar es Salaam.

The league has five teams where four are male youth teams and one a women team. The league is played in 40 overs.

The League, according to the organisers TCA, aims to strengthen the national youth team where besides strengthening the squad, it is aimed to prepare the national youth team for ICC Under-19 African Qualifier Division 2.

The African Qualifier tournament will kick off in January next year and Tanzania will be its host.

Lions Academy won the toss and elected to bat, Lions were indeed good enough compared to its rivals as they hauled 290 runs, where Salum Jumbe from Lions was named the game star.

Jumbe registered 193 runs from 122 balls with a total batting strike rate of 158.20. On the other hand Mwanaidi Shakimu did well on the ladies side as she bagged 35 runs from 23 balls.

At the top is Lions Academy who have collected four points from three games they have played.

They have won two and lost one, registering 1.47 net run rate. Upanga Warriors are placed second tied in points with two other teams; Kinondoni Boys and Ilala Boys.

Three trio have collected two points, but superior to net runs rate of 2.16 put Upanga at the top of Kinondoni with 0.84 net run rate.

Kinondoni have played only one game while Ilala Boys who are fixed fourth have carved 0.41 net run rate.

At the bottom are TCA Women who have not collected any point and have a net run rate of -5.78. The youth league was for some time stopped to give space for the Advanced Players League to kick off.

Twiga Titans won the title after beating Chui Challengers by four runs in a thrilling encounter. Any of the team had a big chance to win the trophy at Gymkhana oval which was played in 20 overs.

Harsheed Chouhan (Twiga Titans) was named the final's Man of the Match.

Kassim Nassoro (Twiga Titans) was the player of the tournament, Jitin Singh (Chui Challengers) named best batsman, Ally Kimote (Twiga Titans) was the best bowler while Johnson Nyambo (Chui Challengers) was named the best emerging player.