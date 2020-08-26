Malawi: Church Urges Youth to Engage in Small Scale Businesses

Lilongwe — Area 23 Gologota Living Waters Church in Lilongwe has urged young people to involve in small scale businesses for them to improve their lives as well as contribute the country's development.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Pastor Boniface Mwamonje said the youth needed to be vibrant in both economic and spiritual life for them to live a productive life in their walk with God.

He said apart from being committed to Godly or spiritual affairs, they need to set up some small business to take care of themselves and their families.

"When the youth engage in small businesses, they will be able to provide food and necessities for themselves and such businesses in the end will also create job opportunities for others, therefore, contributing to the development of the country," Mwamonje said.

He said when young people engage in business they will become responsible citizens to both, the country and church.

The pastor, however, explained that the youth should always trust and believe in God for their businesses to flourish.

"God's favour and grace will make them go far with their activities if they keep on holding on to Him.

He stressed that business needs people who are honest and God-fearing. Mwamonje, however, said it is easy for people who are in corrupt businesses to collapse and fall miserably in life.

As such, he advised the youth to stay away from any corrupt and dubious businesses so that they may be free from corruption.

The pastor further advised young people not to waste their talents but use them to make money for themselves and support the church and the country.

"We should always rely on the Lord so that we make our lives better from our given talents and thrive in our businesses, because without His intervention there is nothing we can achieve," he said.

In a separate interview, the Administrator of the Church, Sylvester Goba said apart from government, the church has also the responsibility to encourage the youth of this country to involve in small scale businesses to develop themselves economically and spiritually.