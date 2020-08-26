Malawi: Police Nets Two for Possessing Pangoline

Mchinji — Police in Mchinji have arrested two men for allegedly being found in possession of a pangolin.

The two men are Frank Thomas aged 28 of Mzanda Village in Traditional Authority Mavwere in Mchinji and Geoffrey Zakaliya aged 46 of Enaya Village in Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu District.

Confirming the development, Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer, Kondwani Kandiyado said the police received a tip from well-wishers and that the two were about to sell the species at Mchinji Boma.

Kandiyado said upon investigations, they arrested the two men who revealed that they were selling the pangolin at MK8 million and that they got it from Mozambique.

"Following the tip-off from the well-wishers, police mounted an ad-hoc road block at Kamwendo Trading Centre on Monday and the suspects were arrested the same day," he said.

Recently, Mchinji Senior Resident Magistrate Court sentenced six men to six years imprisonment with hard labour for being found in possession of a pangolin.

The six were selling the protected species at MK800, 000.00