Malawi: Police Nets Two for Possessing Pangoline

26 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Aaron Banda

Mchinji — Police in Mchinji have arrested two men for allegedly being found in possession of a pangolin.

The two men are Frank Thomas aged 28 of Mzanda Village in Traditional Authority Mavwere in Mchinji and Geoffrey Zakaliya aged 46 of Enaya Village in Traditional Authority Kwataine in Ntcheu District.

Confirming the development, Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer, Kondwani Kandiyado said the police received a tip from well-wishers and that the two were about to sell the species at Mchinji Boma.

Kandiyado said upon investigations, they arrested the two men who revealed that they were selling the pangolin at MK8 million and that they got it from Mozambique.

"Following the tip-off from the well-wishers, police mounted an ad-hoc road block at Kamwendo Trading Centre on Monday and the suspects were arrested the same day," he said.

Recently, Mchinji Senior Resident Magistrate Court sentenced six men to six years imprisonment with hard labour for being found in possession of a pangolin.

The six were selling the protected species at MK800, 000.00

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.