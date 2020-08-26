Liberia: Rep. Yekeh Kolubah Alleges Attempted Murder On His Life - Writes Plenary, Foreign Missions

25 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Representative Yekeh Kolubah District 10 in Montserrado County has written Plenary of the House of Representatives and several foreign missions in Liberia to report an alleged attempted murder on him by his former security guards believed to have been hired by the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

In the communication written to the U.S. Embassy in Liberia, EU, and Plenary of the House of Representatives, Representative Kolubah claimed that Abu Keita led a team along with Eric Tamba, Teah Seequah and Paul Koon all former securities guards to his home to attack him with cutlasses.

"In a murder attempt to take away my life, it was so dramatic to see Abu Keita and others to come [in] broad day to take away my life in the presence of citizens in the market. The attempted murder was prevented due to the intervention of my citizens," he stated.

Rep. Kolubah credited his rescue from the hands of his former security to residents of the district whom he said angrily ran after Abu Keita who led the attack who was subsequently arrested by his supporters and turned him over to the Liberia National Police unharmed.

He further expressed disappointment that Keita was released from police custody in less than 24 hours after being detained at the Zone 3 police station. He alleged that Keita's release was in obedience to an order from people in authority at the Executive branch of government. He, however, failed to mention specific names.

The lawmaker claimed that after Keita's release, he bragged about being a supporter of the ruling CDC and that he has being awarded a job with the Liberia Drugs Enforcement Agency (LDEA) by the CDC government.

"This is not the first attack on my life since my ascendency as Representative of Montserrado County District # 10. As a member of the House of Representative, I have written several communications to the Plenary, Ministry of Justice, foreign missions in Liberia but nothing has been done to this effect," Rep. Kolubah lamented.

The Montserrado District # 10 Representative is of the belief that the fragile peace of Liberia is under threat by these unfolding attacks that is being executed by individuals who are claiming to be under the auspices of President George Weah and now is the time to intervene.

"We should not allow Liberia to retrogress to our dark past which is gradually creeping," he stated.

