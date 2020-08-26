Liberia: LMHRA Board Conducts Two-Day Strategic Workshop

Monrovia — In an effort to boost productivity at the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), the Board of Directors late last week conducted a two-day strategic workshop that seek to improve the workings of the authority thereby boosting productivity.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Professor, Hasipha Tarpeh, the objective of the two-day event was to enable members of the board and stakeholders in the sector demonstrate good knowledge of the function of the board and the authority.

Professor Tarpeh said in order for the authority to survive and move forward, there is a need for members of the board to distinguish the roles and responsibility of LMHRA; understand the mandate of the authority and that of the board as well as the implementation of the Act of 2010 creating the LMHRA.

The Chairman of the LMHRA Board stressed that during the two days workshop, agreed to design means to craft a regulation that will address issues in the Act that are impeding the progress of the entity.

Chairman Tarpeh called for high degree of integrity, advocacy, coordination and cooperation between and among key players in the health sector.

According to him, the purpose for which the board was established or setup is to ensure the monitoring and evaluation of the day to day activities of the authority.

Prof. Tarpeh further argued that almost all the members of the board are new; it was expedient that they converged to understand the Act establishing the LMHRA.

He also maintained that the meeting was also important for the board to understand the constraint the authority is confronted with in order to support the work of the LMHRA.

He disclosed of plans to by the board to come up with a resolution that seek to address some hurdles confronting the smooth running of the authority.