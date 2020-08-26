Liberia: 'Prioritize the Youthful Generation' - LBS Deputy DG for Administration Recommends

Monrovia — The Director-General for Administration at the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) and one of the Organizers of the All for Worship Music Ministry, Madam Estelle Liberty-Kemoh, is recommending that priority be placed on the youthful generation of Liberia.

Madam Liberty-Kemoh made the statement at programs marking the official launch of the All for Worship Maiden Worship Time in Gods' Presence Musical Concert, in collaboration with the St. John's Gospel Music Ministry International; under the theme: "Praise Time 2020, held at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship Center in Monrovia.

According to her, parents, Government and well-meaning people in the country need not turn blind eyes on the youthful generation; rather, there is a need cater to their wellbeing and ensure that positivity remains the hallmark of their live sojourn.

The LBS Deputy Director for Administration further maintained that in this contemporary dispensation of activities is becoming scaring day by day; where young people are being used as instrument of violence, girls and babies being raped on a daily basis, indiscipline and disgruntled behaviors flourishing and entrenched hate insidiously taking over the nation.

"We need not sit silently lest we all become accomplices or part of the problems," Madam Liberty-Kemoh asserted.

She continued: "What you are about to experience today is the beginning of our collective role in the lives of young people and what the "All for Worship" team intends to do thereby making our youth's positive citizens."

The young Liberian journalist and veteran new caster further argued that they envision to build a strong Music Ministry where young boys and girls can be trained, strong team of young worshippers and evangelists mobilized, create an environment where young people can study the word of God together, build a team of junior counselors from different churches (peer mediation) and above all allow the fear of God to be inculcated into them.

As it stands, Mrs. Liberty-Kemoh intimated that the country is faced with Covid-19 pandemic, while 82 Liberians or love ones have succumbed to the virus, while lives are shattered with lives around the world not being normal.

She said: "One thing that is certain and unchangeable is the undeniable fact that we do have the Almighty Jehovah who remains our strength and source of inspiration."

Madam Liberty-Kemoh said her team comprises of Music Minister Abraham Blamo Johnson, Varney Gbessay, Alex Divine and Evangelist John Sheriff and her.

Giving the overview, Minister Johnson said the activities comprises of praise dance, worship songs, which will be done by mostly young women and girls as well as the training of young counselors. He also indicated that the musical concert is expected to be an annual event.