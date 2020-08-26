Malawi: Chakwera Plans White House-Style Televised Press Briefings - State House to Open for Public Access, Photo-Op

26 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma

President Lazarus Chakwera is planning to introduce weekly televised press briefings to be officially launched on September 7, it has emerged.

The new format, similar to that used by the White House in the United States, is expected to come in Mondays.

Presidential press secretary Brian Banda said the question-and-answer sessions would not be hosted by the Head of State but his directorate of communication headed by president's spin doctor Sean Kampondeni and the press office teams which include Martha Chikuni.

But Banda said "once in a while", President Chakwera will be making himself available to take the grilling from journalists.

Banda, a former maverick broadcaster, also disclosed that State House will launch an annual correspondents' dinner to be hosted during the commemoration week of World Press Freedom Day.

President Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera will also be hosting media managers and owners to either luncheon or dinner to discuss matter of national interest.

Meanwhile, Banda disclosed that President Chakwera wants the general public to have part of State House where people can visit for sightseeing and photo opportunities.

He said this happens at White House and Buckingham palace in Britain.

