Malawi: Court Reserves Ruling On Chimulirenji Injunction Against Bonongwe From Seizing His Property

26 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

The High Court in Lilongwe on Tuesday reserved its ruling to a later date in a case where the former minister and Ntcheu North East legislator Everton Chimulirenji wants businessman, Matias Bonongwe, of Agrizone Trading Company Limited be stopped from seizing some of his property.

The former minister through his lawyer Oscar Taulo also seeks to gag Bonongwe from making any statements that may damage Chimulirenji's reputation.

Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda heard arguments from both Chimulirenji lawyer and Bonongwe's lawyer Chris Kam'mayani in chambers.

Nyirenda did not indicate the time for the ruling, according to the lawyers, but indicated he will deliver the ruling "as soon as possible."

Chimulirenji, who between May 2019 and February 2020 served as the country's vice-president before the court nullified the May 21 presidential election, sought the court redress after Bonongwe last week Friday deployed some people to confiscate some property at the negated Vice-president's residence in Chinsapo Townhsip in the outskirts of the capital city.

Bonongwe claims Chimulirenji owes him K100 million for a flopped deal to supply maize to Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc), which was allegedly facilitated by Chimulirenji when he was minister of Disaster Management Affairs before the deal was later cancelled.

Police arrested four people who were charged with conduct likely to course breach of peace.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.