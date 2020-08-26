Liberia: Dillon Stoned As Anti-rape Protest Turns Violent

Montserrado Senator Abraham Darius Dillon was a target for stone throwing youths as he joined group of anti-rape marchers, the group headed for the Capitol.

The incident turned nasty as violent erupted during what was initially a peaceful protest on Tuesday August 25.

Dillon joined the marchers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Capitol to petition lawmakers against current wave of rape across the country with some of the victims as young as infants.

The group of youths threw stones at Senator Dillon, accusing him of using the anti-rape protest to score political gain, but Dillon's supporters apparently in the crowd responded with stones.

The violent was mainly between youths supporting the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change and loyalists of the senator with the latter saying Dillon as a politician shouldn't join protesters, noting that his presence there was clearly to gain political sentiments.

But loyalists from Senator Dillon camp said just as ruling CDC supporters are ready to die for President Weah, they too are prepared to protect Dillon anytime, threatening, "Anybody that attacks Dillon, we will attack them."

Protesters from the ruling party insisted that the Foreign Ministry isn't Senator Dillon's house, so he has no right being there.

A CDC supporter Christmas Saydee said, Dillon is bent on playing game, noting that each there is protest, the senator shows up to demonstrate solidarity.

Protesters comprised of men, women, girls and boys from diverse political backgrounds, including religious and youth groups, civil society organizations marched from Vomoma House on 26th Street in Sinkor, protesting against increased rape cases in Liberia.

The march has been planned as a three-day campaign against sexually violence against women and girls that permeated the society. Day one of the exercise was intended for the Office of the President at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but unfortunately, President Weah didn't receive the petition, as the protesters rejected the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Williamena Piso Tarr, who had gone to receive the petition on behalf of the President.

The protesters disclosed that they was a special petition for the Gender Minister herself, so she was not to receive the one intended for President Weah, as they proceeded to the grounds of the Capitol.