Liberia: Speaker Donates 250 Bags of Rice to Marylanders

Maryland — Barely three months to the December 8, 2020 special senatorial elections rice distribution by politicians to induce voters has taken center stage here, with House Speaker Bhofal Chambers distributing 250 bags rice (25kgs) among citizens of his native Maryland County.

Speaker Chambers himself is not contesting in the senatorial race. However, he has a very high influence in Maryland County electoral district#2, his main constituency to induce voters in electing to the senate, ruling Coalition for Democratic Change candidate from the county.

Out of the 250 bags of rice, he has donated 100 bags to his district along, while the balance 150 bags go to various health centers, towns and villages, and groups, including people living with disabilities.

Beneficiaries include the Maryland County Referral Hospital in Harper City, 10 bags of rice, GbolokenHealth Center, 10 bags, Old Sodoken Clinic, 10 bags, St. Francis Clinic, 20bags, Pleebo Health Center, 30bags, members of the Joint Security in Pleebo, 10 bags; chiefs in Pleebo,Sodoken district, home of Speaker Chambers, 100 bags; and physically-challenged and other vulnerable citizens, 50 bags of rice, respectively.

Speaker Chambers' constituency coordinator, Robert P. Weah, says the gesture is his boss' way of identifying with citizens of the county, while the government Covid-19 stimulus food package is underway.

He explains that the 250 bags of rice is insufficient for the entire county, but was intended for specific group of people, in the wake of economic crisis faced by the government.

Speakingon a community radio station in Maryland County recently, Mr.Weahnoted that Speaker Chambers is pleased to have donated 100 bags of rice to chiefs of Maryland County electoral district #2 due to COVID-19 awareness campaign they have embarked on for their and support they accorded him (Chambers) during his campaign to the House of Representatives.

Mr. Weah describes the chiefs as the success behind Speaker Chambers' victory in the county, while adding that donations to various health centers is due to risks faced by nurses since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The constituency Coordinator stressed that though some of the Nurses at those various Health Centers and Hospital in the County are being pay by government but they are risking their life's on a daily bases due to the numbers of different cases they attend to at the health facilities.

He says though COVID-19 cases in Maryland County have increased to 23, nurses are doing their very best in creating awareness and providing healthcare.

He adds that despite the current economy hardship facing the government, Speaker Chambers also donated two drums of fuel to the J.J.DossenReferral Hospital in Harper, including Covid-19 preventive materials to health facilities in Nyanbo Town.

Receiving the donations, District Statutory Superintendent, Aloyisus Williams and County Health Officer, Dr. Methodist George lauded the Speaker for the noting that Speaker Chambers has always identified with health facilities in the county.

Also responding, Chief Thomas H. Wilson praised the Speaker for the gesture andadded that the 100 bags of rice will be distributed fairly among chiefs of electoral district#2.