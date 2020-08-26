Liberia: 2 Arrested for Covid-19 Food Theft

press release

Two suspects have been arrested and turned over to the Liberia National Police for investigation for alleged involvement in dubiously acquiring food ration tickets during the Liberian government's ongoing COVID-19 Household Food distribution in the country.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the two individuals have been identified as Eric Denny and 32-year-old Thomas Wehyen.

Suspect Denny was reportedly caught in the dubious act on August 11, 2020, at about 2:00 PM, on the campus of the United Methodist University on Ashmun Street, Monrovia where residents of the Front Street Community, particularly Block-A, were served during the COHFSP food distribution.

The Ministry quotes police preliminary investigation as saying Mr. Denny arrived on the scene and reportedly presented a food ration ticket to be served. However, the ticket verification team at the center informed the Police that Denny was not the proper owner of the ticket, a situation that prompted the food distribution team turning him over to LNP officers at the distribution site for probe after intercepting the ticket.

While undergoing preliminary inquiry, the Police allegedly uncovered another ticket with Mr. Denny, thereby sparking increasing concerns and the need for further questioning.

He is said to have told the Police that indeed he was not the legitimate owner of the tickets and allegedly admitted that he purchased the tickets from Mr. Amos L. Johnson, who works with the Christian Humanitarian Services (CHS).

CHS is one of the partnering NGos contracted by the World Food Program (WFP), to undertake the distribution of food ration tickets in the ongoing COVID-19 Household Food Support Program (COHFSP) in Liberia, in the wake of the current health crisis.

For his part, 32-year-old Thomas Wehyen, who is said to be a resident of West Point Township was reportedly arrested with ten (10) bags of rice, one (1) bag of beans and four (4) gallons of oil.

Suspect Wehyen was turned over to the Crime Services Unit of the Zone Two Base Police Sub Station near the Gabriel Tucker Bridge on Johnson Street in Monrovia. Both men are expected to be formally processed for court by the Liberia National Police at the end of full inquiry into the matter.