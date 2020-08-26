Ghana: Hassan Ayariga to Lead APC to December 2020 Polls

25 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Ntow

The Founder and Chairman of the All People's Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga, is promising to transform Ghana and restore confidence in the people, following his acclamation as the presidential candidate for the party for the 2020 general elections.

At the second national delegates congress in Accra yesterday Dr Ayariga said an "all-inclusive government" is the only alternative to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) duopoly government that would spur development in the country.

He decried that, the country had not witnessed any development under successive governments of the NPP and NDC successive governments, adding that, the hopes of our youth are crashed against a concrete wall of bad leadership offered by these two parties.

"Our country deserves better, Ghanaians are tired of the theatrics and empty promises of the current crop of politicians. APC brings you a better alternative to drive a transformation of our society, economy and politics," he said.

According to Dr Ayariga, his administration would restructure the economy by ridding it off corruption, strengthen the judiciary and have 30 per cent women take positions in public institutions in the country.

With regards to business, Dr Ayariga said, he would ensure a duty free port for business inflows, build a production and manufacturing hub, and support indigenous banks and businesses to thrive.

Again, Dr Ayariga said, he would establish job centres in every region to enable the youth to register and get access to employment opportunities through a structured data base system.

Dr Ayayiga said he would end the unemployment menace by introducing a graduate financing project to assist graduates in the country to establish businesses, in addition to a monthly unemployment, food and clothing benefit for the people.

He mentioned that, an APC led government would abolish the free car, fuel and housing allowances enjoyed by ministers, explaining that it drains the country's purse and inhibits the citizenry from having a fair share of the national cake.

The APC presidential candidate noted that, he would prioritise health and build ultra-modern hospitals, equipped with well-motivated human resource and also provide free kidney dialysis, as well as free maternity care for mothers.

More so, Dr Ayariga said, he would build concrete and underground roads across the country, and introduce a loan facility to enable commercial drivers to own cars on a "work and pay" basis.

The occasion was also used to acclaim national executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years by the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, the National Communications Officer of the party, Francis Ansah Tawiah said, they were optimistic of winning the presidential election, and have at least 60 parliamentarians after the December 7 polls.

