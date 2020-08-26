Ghana: First Lady Supports Chiefs to Celebrate Homowo ... Cuts Sod to Build Ningo Market Complex

25 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Ntow

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, last Friday cut the sod for the construction of a 40-stall market complex at Ningo in the Ningo-Prampram District in Accra.

The project is being funded with sponsorship of the Rebecca Foundation, of which Mrs Akufo-Addo is the Executive Director.

During the short ceremony, the First Lady reiterated her Foundation's resolve to implement initiatives in all parts of the country to support government's efforts in enhancing the livelihood of the people.

The sod cutting formed part of her courtesy calls on the Kpone, Ningo and Prampram traditional councils, during which she presented them with food and non-food items for this year's Homowo celebration.

The donations included bags of corn and palm nuts, gallons of palm oil, crates of assorted soft drinks and alcoholic beverages, and cartons of treated water.

Mrs Akufo-Addo used the occasion to advise the people of the three traditional areas not to let down their guard in this coronavirus disease (COVID-19) era, despite the reduction in rate of infections.

She encouraged them to adhere strictly to all safety protocols during the festive period in order to protect themselves and their families from the dreadful disease.

The First Lady was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Elizabeth Sackey, the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), Irene Naa Torshie Addo, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coastal Development Authority (CDA) Jerry Shaibu Ahmed.

The Homowo Festival is celebrated by the Ga people annually, to hoot at hunger and remind themselves of their long battle against famine and the eventual rains which led to good harvests to ease their hunger.

