Ghana: Dr Pambo Appointed AFA Anti-Doping Committee Vice Chairman

A Medical Director at the Parliament of Ghana and a management board member of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF), Dr Prince Pambo, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Anti-Doping Commission of Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA).

Dr. Pambo was originally nominated by GAF to serve on the Commission but the Executive Board of AFA elevated him to the Vice Chairman position due to his rich experience in sports.

The Commission will be chaired by Bojuwoye Adebukola from Nigeria with Radonirina Zafinjato Rakotomanga from Madagascar as Secretary. Other members of the commission are; Essomba Herve Noel (Cameroon), Ekoue-Kouvahey (Togo), Ismael Oumarou Issaka (Niger), and Niamke N'guessan Marie Chantal (Ivory Coast).

Dr. Prince Pambo is a multifaceted Sports and Exercise Medicine Physician with vast experience in sports.

For over a decade, in addition to being an attending Physician (Medical Director) Civil Service Polyclinic, in Accra and conducting pre-competition medical assessment (PCMA) for soccer teams in Ghana, he also attends to both elite and recreational athletes presenting with sports related injuries.

He is a Honorary Visiting Clinician at the Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Centre, Gulf Medical University, United Arab Emirates.

He previously was a member of the Medical Committee of the Ghana Football Association. In this role, he plans and conducts pre-competition medical assessment and provides pitch side emergency medical services. He has also played the role of team doctor for a number of national soccer teams and performs his duty excellently; endearing him to elite players.

At the national level, Dr. Pambo is a member of the National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO). He is also part of a Technical Working Group tasked by the Ministry of Health and the World Bank to develop a National Policy for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and strategies to mitigate the incidence of NCDs.

Dr. Pambo is a member of the Medical Committee of Confederation of African Football (CAF) and as a Doping Control Officer (DCO, he is extremely passionate about fair play in sports.

He is an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he obtained his BSc and MB.chB, the University of Nottingham, where he specialised in Sports and Exercise Medicine.

Dr Pambo a member of the British Association of Sports and Exercise Medicine