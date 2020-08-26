Ghana: Guinness Ghana Partners GHS to Support Education On Safety Protocols in Open-Bars

Guinness Ghana has initiated a partnership deal with the Health Promotions Directorate of the Ghana Health Service to support the businesses to re-open safely following the re-opening of open-air bars and some tourist sites in the country,

To this end, the Executives of Guinness Ghana, led by Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah, Corporate Relations Director paid a courtesy call on the Director of Health Promotion, Dr Dacosta Aboagye to deliberate on the best ways of supporting open bars and some tourist sites to reopen safely for business.

Mrs Owusu-Ankomah, used the opportunity to commend the Health Promotion Division for their great work in curbing the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana and also to extend Guinness Ghana's support in the fight against the infectious disease.

She indicated that Guinness Ghana is a responsible corporate organisation and has a 60 year history of partnering its customers for growth.

"We believe our contribution to the cause of fighting Covid-19 forms part of our mandate. Asa partner for growth, we remain committed to not only reinforce the message on safety in the bars but also empower and support bar owners, that's why we shall soon unveil a nationwide campaign to support our stakeholders and bar owners get back on their feet and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses," said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

"We are also injecting additional funding into the ongoing "Y3n NyinMbom" initiative to support their recovery, profitability and growth to help them rise up while keeping consumers safe," she said.

The management of Guinness Ghana presented some Covid-19 educational posters, hand washing stations (Veronica buckets) to augment the on-the-ground education as well some Guinness Ghana products to refresh the directorate's front line staff.

Dr Aboagye Dacosta - Director of Health Promotion lauded Guinness Ghana for the visit and the presentation of educational materials.

"We appreciate this gesture from Guinness Ghana; this will go a long way in supporting the agency's work in the COVID-19 fight. We also want to give the assurance that Ghana Health Service together with the government are working around the clock to ensure the spread of COVID-19 is under control."

He urged both private and public sector to see COVID-19 prevention as collective effort and work together to curb the disease in Ghana.