Lesotho Covid-19 Cases Near 1 000

26 August 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho has now recorded 996 and 30 Covid-19 related deaths, the government has said.

The country has also recorded 472 recoveries out of 12 682 tested specimens.

In South Africa, the number of cases stood at 592 144 and 12 264 deaths as of last night. Lesotho's giant neighbour has so far recorded 485 468 recoveries out of a staggering 3,43 million tested specimens.

Globally, 22 342 456 cases and 785 197 deaths had been recorded as of yesterday evening. The number of recoveries stood at 15 080 456.

In Lesotho schools have remained closed while private schools have continued relying on social media to convey work for learners. However, government schools, most of whose learners cannot afford to purchase gadgets have been worst affected.

It remains unclear whether or not schools will eventually be allowed to open but teachers' unions this week said they were mounting pressure on the government to pronounce its plans for the remaining part of the school year as examination classes had lost more than five months.

Bars and nightclubs remain closed although pressure is mounting on the government from players who say their businesses are nearing collapse.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.