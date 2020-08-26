Kenya: DPP Rejects DCI Charges Against 2 Bloggers

20 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

Bloggers Milton Were and Jack Okinyi on Thursday walked scotfree after the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions at the Kibera law courts rejected charges of false publications against them.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations who have been holding them since Tuesday had intended to charge the two with the publication of false information contrary to Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act.

The detectives are accusing the two of creating and publishing an article on Tuko Kenya, which stated that a Somali family was getting multibillion tender at the Kenya Urban Roads Authority jointly with a member of parliament.

They have since been forced to pull the story down.

The officers accused the two bloggers of publishing the story knowing it to be false and likely to discredit the reputation of Abdisirat Khalif Ali.

State counsel Geoffrey Obiri, however, said the charge sheet did not meet the threshold and merit to warrant prosecution and did not disclose the offence committed.

The two lodged a complaint with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority thereafter after they claimed that they were tortured during arrest.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

