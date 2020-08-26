Uganda: Ugu to Host Uganda Open in November

Until now, golf is the only known outdoor sport which met certain criteria and was granted permission to hold recreational activity in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sport in Uganda has been suspended since March but even after the game of swing returned, there have been no tournaments held.

At different clubs like Uganda Golf Club in Kitante, Entebbe, Jinja, Palm Valley Kakungulu, Fort Portal and elsewhere, club members can only have a round of recreational golf.

The loss of time over the calendar means that several sanctioned events by the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) have had to either be cancelled or rescheduled.

Flagship showpiece

At the moment, UGU is planning to save and hold their annual flagship showpiece - the Uganda Open.

"The Uganda Open is our biggest asset as the Union but it is also part of the international Safari Tour which is part of PGA European Tour," UGU president Moses Matsiko told this paper in a recent chat.

"So, we shall hang tight and do our best to make it happen in the prevailing circumstances."

The 2020 edition of the Uganda Open was to run from August 25 - September 2 as a four-in-one comprising the Juniors Open which would have begun yesterday, 70th Ladies Open, 79th Amateurs Open and 15th Professional Open all at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante.

Daily Monitor understands that UGU had tentatively hoped to hold the Uganda Open a week before or after the Kenya Open which was moved to November 12-15.

"We have not confirmed," UGU secretary Anthony Agaba said. "Tentatively yes. But it is dependent on whether the borders, airports are open. The region is open apart from Uganda. It will be dependent on a few issues," he remarked.

But with UGU set to hold another meeting this week, Agaba is already coy about maintaining the structure in case the Open is to take place. "We normally have four weeks of golf but we may have fewer tournaments."

Foreign legion

Key to having the big event near Kenya Open dates is to tap into the foreign legion of players particularly the Professionals Open which has been won by a non-Ugandan in the last five editions. "It doesn't make a lot of value for one; our sponsors and then the growth of the event. We want to keep it big (by having foreign names in)," stated Agaba.

"We have a meeting week so we should be able to come up with something conclusive but of course, pending government clearance."

But the Open could be cancelled as well in case the situation around Covid-19 doesn't improve. "You cannot rule it out, we could even go back into lockdown. There is definitely a chance including R&A calling off events," he added.

2020 UGANDA OPEN

INITIAL TOURNEY DATES

Aug 25: Uganda Juniors Open

Aug 27-29: Uganda Ladies Open (WAGR)

Sept 2-5: Uganda Amateurs Open (WAGR)

Sept 9-12: Uganda Professionals Open (Safari Tour Series Leg)