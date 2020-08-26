Uganda: Bobi Wine Sued Over Nup Party Registration

Presidential aspirant Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has been sued over the registration and ownership of the newly formed National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

The Kyaddondo East MP was last week declared NUP presidential flag bearer in the 2021 general elections.

However, two people have petitioned the High Court in Kampala challenging his candidature on account that he illegally acquired ownership and assumed leadership of the party.

Mr Difas Basile and Mr Hassan Twala, claim they were part of the founding members of the National Unity, Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP) which they allege was manipulated and renamed NUP.

They contend that Bobi Wine illegally used the NURP documents to become the presidential flag bearer for NUP and thus his candidature is null and void.

Mr Bobi Wine is jointly sued with the Electoral Commission (EC), Attorney General (AG), NURP acting president Moses Nkonge Kibalama, NUP leaders David Lewis Rubongoya, Aisha Kabanda, Joel Ssenyonyi, Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu and Paul Ssimbwa Kagombe.

The petitioners want court to order EC to de-gazette the change of the NURP party name that appears in the General Notice No. 838 of 2019, de-register NUP and reinstate NURP as the legally recognised party name.

"A declaration that the extra ordinary delegates conference allegedly held on July 14 to elect new political leaders of NURP/NUP party was illegal and an infringement of the party constitution, the national objectives and the Political Parties and Organisations Act," the petitioners allege.

But Mr Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson, dismissed the petitioners as mere detractors who will achieve nothing in the suit.

"Anybody that challenges President Museveni's leadership will be met by this and more. Dr (Kizza) Besigye was charged with numerous charges but they all failed," he said in a telephone interview.

Mr Ssenyonyi said the two complainants are not party members and that the processes they are challenging were handled by EC which has since disowned their documents.

"It is good they have gone to court. We shall meet there and we shall ask them if they are members of the party or if they have any card," Mr Ssenyonyi said.