Nigeria: No Date to Pay 3 Months Arrears - Military Pension Board

26 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Military Pensions Board, MPB, has not announced any specific date for the proposed payment of three months balance of arrears to its pensioners.

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Olayinka Lawal, made this known in a statement in Abuja, while reacting to insinuations that a specific date had been fixed for the proposed payment of the arrears to pensioners by the board.

According to him, "The Military Pensions Board (MPB) wishes to inform our esteemed pensioners to disregard, in totality, the rumour making the rounds in the media that a specific date has been fixed for the proposed payment of three months balance of arrears to pensioners by the MPB. For the avoidance of doubt, the MPB wishes to state unequivocally that no particular date has been fixed for the payment yet.

"However, the Chairman of the board, Major-General Ahmadu Adamu, and his team are working tirelessly and continuously liaising with appropriate agencies to ensure the prompt payment of the remaining three months of arrears, in furtherance of the Federal Government's resolve to improve the welfare of military pensioners in the country.

"Accordingly, the MPB hereby implores all military retirees to continue to support the board, as it continues to ensure that all the retired personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) get their deserved entitlements," he said.

Lawal encouraged the retirees to always stick to the established official means of communication provided by the board for authentic information.

According to him, these include direct calls to the board's official call centre and the public relations officer.

