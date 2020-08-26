Malawi: Hilco Announces New Single 'Ndakondwa'

26 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre — Malawi's Afro pop musician, Hilda Ulolo popularly known as Hilco, is set to release a new single titled 'Ndakondwa.'

Hilco, who has relocated from Blantyre to Balaka to run a restaurant business, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday that the song talks about love, where a girl is deeply in love with a man up to the extent that she cannot listen to anyone who tries to separate them apart.

"Ndakondwa is a classic song. Through the single, I want to give my fans what they have been craving for all this while," said Hilco.

She indicated that the song would be available for download on Malawimusic.com on its official release from September 3, 2020.

"The good thing is that both audio and video will be released on the same day on September 3.

"I hope that the song will be positively received by my fans. I have made sure to stay within the needs and interests of urban music lovers," said the song bird.

Hilco assured her fans that they will get the same taste of her previous music but in an improved package.

Apart from Chi Bae, Hilco has released other popular singles such as Touch and Go, Ekizakitile and Chekecheke, which continue to enjoy massive air play

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

