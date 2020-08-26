South Africa: Quo Vadis SA Universities in a Post-Covid-19 Future?

analysis

What does the future look like for universities post-Covid-19? This is an all-consuming topic in higher education at present. The pandemic has plunged the sector into turmoil, forcing universities to re-examine their current situation and future plans.

On the one hand, universities' income is under severe pressure. This is true for all five income streams - state subsidies, student fees, research contracts, philanthropic donations and commercial income. The declining economy has seen purse strings being tightened across the board.

On the other, the higher education model itself is changing. Lockdown restrictions on physical contact and large gatherings forced universities to temporarily suspend face-to-face tuition and switch to emergency remote teaching, learning and assessment. And while there have been some challenges, the transition to the new teaching mode has generally been so successful that it is bound to have a lasting effect on what we offer to whom, and how.

Of course, there are...