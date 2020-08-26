Zimbabwe: Patson Dzamara Dies

Nelson Chamisa/Twitter
MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa's tweet on the passing of Patson Dzamara.
26 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Political activist, Patson Dzamara has passed away this morning just over a week after reports that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer emerged.

Dzamara, became popular for demanding closure into his brother's disappearance, Itai Dzamara who was allegedly abducted in 2015.

MDC-Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa who was a close friend to the late activist poured his condolences on Twitter this morning.

"I'm so devastated..Just received bad news from the Dzamaras.The young Dr Patson Dzamara gone too soon. This has been a terrible 2020!," Chamisa wrote.

More details to follow...

Read the original article on 263Chat.

More on This
Brother of Missing Zimbabwe Journalist Itai Dzamara, Dies
Four Years On, Zimbabwe Activist Dzamara Still Missing
Missing Zimbabwean Activist to be Remembered in Documentary
Zimbabwe: Itai Dzamara's Family Asks for Mnangagwa's Help
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
How Women-Led Agribusinesses Are Boosting Nutrition in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.