Namibia: AR Leaders Quit Swapo

26 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

More than 20 Affirmative Repositioning activists this morning announced their voluntary resignation from the ruling party.

AR as an organisation has been recognised by the Electoral Commission of Namibia as eligible to participate in this year's local authority elections at three major towns - Windhoek, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

AR activist Job Amupanda in a brief statement said the resignation from Swapo was prompted by the party being corrupt and because its leaders keep resisting change.

"Corrupt South West Africa is a conglomeration of thieves and aspiring thieves, and efforts to cleanse it, as we have been doing over the years, have been met with concrete and steel resistance by the corrupt elite governing South West Africa," Amupanda said in a brief statement.

